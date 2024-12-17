Aaron Rodgers Goes Off About Brother Jordan Rodgers on ‘The Bachelorette’

For the first time in nearly a decade, Aaron Rodgers is speaking candidly about how upset he was by how brother Jordan Rodgers portrayed their falling out on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette.

The NFL quarterback, 41, opened up about his relationship with his younger brother, 36, on his new Netflix series, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, which started streaming on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It wasn’t like I was super duper close with everybody in the family. I was close with my little brother,” Aaron said. “But in actuality, it goes back to stuff from high school that kind of made me feel distant. Stuff in college, stuff post-college.”

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron skyrocketed to success in the NFL after being drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in 2005, while his brother was released by three NFL teams before leaving professional football behind.

While Aaron thought it was best for him to be “quiet” about his family issues publicly after stepping into the spotlight, Jordan’s open discussion of their family dynamic during the 2016 season of the ABC dating show made headlines at the time. “And what do they do? They go on a bulls—t show and leave two empty chairs,” Aaron said.

Aaron was notably missing from Jordan’s hometown date with Fletcher, which featured the brothers’ parents, Ed and Darla, and older brother Luke Rodgers. Representing Aaron and his then-girlfriend Olivia Munn at the family dinner table were two empty seats.

“They all agreed this was a good thing to do, to leave two empty chairs at a stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous — his words, not mine. That he ended up winning,” Aaron continued. “But a dinner that was during the season, I was never asked to go to. Not that I would’ve gone.”

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

During the season, Jordan told Fletcher that he and his brother’s relationship had faltered because of “the way he’s chosen to do life,” saying that comparisons between himself and his pro athlete brother made him feel “never good enough” throughout his life. “Football didn’t define me and not having a great relationship with my brother Aaron didn’t define me,” he noted. Jordan would go on to propose to Fletcher during The Bachelorette season finale and the two tied the knot in 2022.

Aaron and Jordan remain estranged. “People ask me, ‘Is there hope for reconciliation?’ I say, ‘Yeah of course. Of course,’” Aaron said on his new show. “I don’t want them to fail, to struggle, to have any strife or issues. I don’t wish any ill will on them at all. It’s more like this — we’re just different steps on a timeline of our own journeys.”

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is currently streaming on Netflix.