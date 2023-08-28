Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Is an NBA Team Heiress

Aaron Rodgers made his New York Jets debut on Saturday when the team took on the New York Giants in an exhibition game. And as the star quarterback saw limited action in the final preseason game, a special supporter was in the stands cheering him on. Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, went to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her at MetLife Stadium, where she watched Rodgers in action. Mallory Edens is the rumored girlfriend of Rodgers, and the two have been linked together since January.

As mentioned by The Spun, Edens, 26, is a model and has known Rodgers, 39, for a few years as Rodgers has sat courtside at Bucks games while playing for the Green Bay Packers. Edens is originally from New York and attended Princeton where was on the track and field team. Edens appeared at the 2014 NBA Draft Lottery, where she represented the Bucks on her family's behalf. Edens went on to be a model after college. She's signed to multiple agencies such as One Management, Women Management and Ford Models.

Edens and Rodgers were spotted at the Ed Sheeran concert at MetLife Stadium in June. The two shared posts from the show on their Instagram Stories, but they weren't photographed together. The rumored relationship comes after Rodgers was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers announced the engagement in early 2021, but he and Woodley called it quits last year.

Rodgers joined the Jets in April after being with the Green Bay Packers from 2005 to 2022. He didn't play in the Jets' first two preseason games but played in the final game before the season kicks off on Monday, Sept. 11. "It's good for him," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, per the New York Post. "He needs that. He needs a little bit of that action. It was good to show that he still has mobility, he still has legs. We've been seeing it all camp. You can blitz him but he still has plenty of movement to be able to get out of the pocket and create off-schedule."

Rodgers has put together a Hall of Fame career as he has been named to the Pro Bowl 10 times, selected to the All-pro Team five times, winning the NFL MVP award four times, leading the Packers to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season and winning the Super Bowl MVP award.