Aaron Rodgers Speaks out on His Relationship With Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with Danica Patrick. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently appeared on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast and touched on various topics, including the time he spent with the former NASCAR and Indy Car star. Rodgers and Patrick dated for two years before calling things off in July 2020.

"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers said, per US Weekly. "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques." Shortly after splitting with Patrick, Rodgers began dating actress Shailene Woodley and announced they were engaged in Feb. 2021. The couple split in February the following year.

In April 2021, Patrick appeared on the show Running Wild With Bear Grylls and opened up about her relationship with Rodgers. "I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," Patrick said. "But I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."

In March of the same year, Patrick appeared on Tamron Hall and revealed what she is looking for in a boyfriend. "When you know what you don't want, you know what you do want," she said. "It's not necessarily that they have their work cut out for him but that they're going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check. It's not as though there are boxes to check, it's just that I know what I want now and I'm not willing to compromise [or] bend as much."

Right now, Rodgers is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season. He is in Green Bay, Wisconsin for training camp, and the Packers will have their first preseason game on Friday, Aug. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco. Rodgers is coming off a 2022 season where he led the Packers to a 13-3 record and won his fourth NFL MVP award.