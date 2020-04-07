Jennifer Lopez Reveals Wedding Plans With Alex Rodriguez Have Changed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are currently in a "holding pattern" when it comes to planning their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 50-year-old singer and actress opened up about the status of their nuptials while video conferencing into The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, explaining that they will simply have to wait and see if the outbreak will affect their celebration significantly.

"It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now as far as dates of anything like that," Lopez told DeGeneres. "We're kinda of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it's just something we're going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

In the meantime, Lopez and Rodriguez have been quarantining themselves at home with the "Let's Get Loud" singer's 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, and former MLB player's daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. Lopez said of her role in their online schooling, "I help with the homework. All four kids are doing virtual school right now and so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that. ...Honestly, I think we're all like, 'What is this?' I'm not a teacher. And also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It's a new math... It's crazy. And so half the time I'm like, 'OK. Yeah let's look up that word. What does that mean?' It's been an experience for sure."

Lopez said that while staying home has been dramatically different over the past few weeks, she hasn't minded the change of pace. "I've been so on the run for the last few years that it's nice to be home," she said. "I planned to take a little time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and World of Dance, which I just finished filming a few weeks ago. So it's been nice so far."

"I don't know if it goes on a long time, check with me in a month or two. I might be wanting to jump off the edge of the roof over there. But right now it's kind of making lemonade out of lemons," Lopez added. "It's a terrible time for all of us, a weird time, a scary time, anxious time. We don't know what's going to happen, but having a reconnection with the family and Alex, and not having to run around so much is kinda nice too. So making the best of it."