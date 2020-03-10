Alex Rodriguez Celebrates One-Year Engagement Anniversary to Jennifer Lopez in Sweet Instagram Message

Alex Rodriguez is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his engagement to Jennifer Lopez in the sweetest way. On Monday, the retired New York Yankees star took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming message to his fiancée in honor of the special occasion, sharing a two-minute video set to the tune "My Girl" that featured special moments from their whirlwind relationship.

"One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas....I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes," he wrote alongside the video montage, which include various clips from moments in their relationship, including their engagement and walking red carpets.

"Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all," he continued. "Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can't wait to make more memories with you. I love you. [Happy Anniversary]."

Reposting Rodriguez's post, Lopez channeled Billie Eilish to reflect on the special day.

"I had a dream...(in my Billie Eilish voice)," she wrote. "except it was real...Everyday with you is an exciting, beautiful adventure...The best is yet to come... and what a dream it all is and will always be... Te amo Amor. [1 year ago this happened.]"

After first being linked after they were spotted together in Las Vegas and Rodriguez later confirming their relationship on The View, the couple made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in May 2017. Following months of dating, the retired New York Yankees star dropped to one knee while he and Lopez were vacationing in March of 2019.

"She said yes," Rodriguez captioned a sunset photo of his hand delicately cradling Lopez's, which bore a dazzling diamond.

The couple are now busy preparing for the next step in their relationship: the wedding. According to sources, Lopez is now making wedding planning a "top priority" following the past several months, which were packed to the brim with other obligations, including her recent role in Hustlers and her Super Bowl halftime show performance alongside Shakira.