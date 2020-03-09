Alex Rodriguez Wears Fiancee Jennifer Lopez's Dress in 'Flip the Switch' TikTok

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are proving their cool factor as the duo is the latest in Hollywood to take on the viral "Flip the Switch" TikTok challenge. Showing off their "late night TikToks," the former New York Yankee kicks off the video in a suit and shades, while the Hustlers star dances in a white, backless sweater dress and hoop earrings.

When the pair flip the switch, the suddenly Lopez looks on in her fiancé's shades and suit, while Rodriguez dances in the white dress and hoop earrings.

View this post on Instagram Late night Tiktoks💯💯 @jlo . Follow me at AROD13!!! A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 8, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT

The engaged couple's take on the challenge had many of their famous friends and followers cracking up, with Vanessa Hudgens commenting, "IM DEAAAAAD!"

Olympian Lolo Jones added, "This man is committed af. Let me get a boo that will do dumb TikToks with me."

Even Drake weighed in, leaving a couple fire emojis to signal his approval.

As Lopez and Rodriguez plan their high-profile wedding, the "I'm Real" singer has been candid about how they make their blended family work, both having children with other people before they first started dating in 2017. The baseball player even has a special bond with Lopez's 12-year-old son Max, whom the singer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony along with Max's twin Emme.

During an appearance at Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, Lopez explained of first introducing their kids at the start of their romance, "They really liked him. I remember this conversation with [Max], even though it's like three years ago now. He said something like, 'Alex is the only one who ever doesn't ever get mad at me.'"

"Because Max is the one who always gets in trouble in the house," she continued. "And, he [was] like, 'He's the only one who never gets mad at me.' [Alex] had so much patience with him because he's all over the place and he's the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy. But he will knock this over in a second! All you hear through the house is 'Max!' all the time. Alex had this amazing patience with him."

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff, Getty