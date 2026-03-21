Forgotten ’80s CBS Show Now Streaming on YouTube (Including a Lost Episode)

A blast from the past is now streaming on YouTube in an official capacity.

Plus, the release is so complete that even TV show pirates are celebrating the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

All of Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling is now on YouTube in an official capacity and in high quality, via the channel WWE Vault. The program aired on CBS for two seasons between 1985 and 1986 and was a collision between larger-than-life WWF (now WWE) Superstars and the Saturday morning cartoon style of the era. However, it has largely faded from public consciousness after being unavailable for years.

A still from ‘Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling’ (Credit: WWE / CBS)

While WWE simply taking advantage of one of its classic properties isn’t the biggest news, lost media heads are cheering on the release. The show had previously only been made available via WWE Network, WWE’s official streaming service; that release only included Season 1. Season 2 had only been available in pirated form via fans’ bootleg uploads.

Furthermore, wrestling fans have said that Season 2, Episode 1 (“Ali Bano and the 40 Geeks”) has not been available in its completed form since its initial broadcasts in the ’80s. Archived versions online were incomplete.

“This episode in every torrent or direct download for the last 25 years on the internet has been damaged or with no sound,” one wrestling fan noted on X. “This might genuinely be one of the rarest things WWE Vault has put up.”

Play video

You can watch all 26 Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling episodes now via WWE Vault on YouTube. Aside from its wrestling ties, it’s also notable for including voice performances from popular actors, such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s James Avery and Everybody Loves Raymond’s Brad Garrett.