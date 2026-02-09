Major WWE Superstar Injured as Road to WrestleMania Begins

A real-life injury could have massive implications for the scripted storylines on WWE’s Netflix show Raw.

And it couldn’t come at a worse time, being as WWE is building momentum for WrestleMania, the sports entertainment company’s flagship event.

While this is a non-scripted injury, we’re gonna add a spoiler warning here, since it will likely change the trajectory of Raw storylines in the weeks to come.

According to Wrestling Observer and PWInsider, Bron Breakker suffered a legitimate injury during the Monday’s Raw broadcast. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer said the second-generation WWE Superstar was dealing with “a serious hernia” that required surgery. He will be out of action for an undetermined period of time.

Breakker (real name Bronson Rechsteiner) is the real-life son of controversial WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner (meaning he’s also the nephew of Scott Steiner). WWE’s creative team have built him up as one of the promotion’s top heels (villains) in recent years following breakout runs as NXT Champion and Intercontinental Champion. He’s currently the de-facto leader of Raw bad-guy group The Vision, the centerpiece act of the Netflix show since April 2025.

Breakker, 28, was likely poised for a prominent WrestleMania spot and storyline. At the Royal Rumble, a masked man attacked him, sabotaging his run in the match. He arrived fuming at Monday’s Raw episode, which WWE was hosting at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena. The two-time Intercontinental Champion started the night by tipping over the Raw commentary table in anger. PWI reports that this action is what caused the legitimate injury.

It’s unclear how/if WWE will address Breakker’s injury on Monday’s Raw episode. WWE nor Breakker have commented on the injury as of press time.