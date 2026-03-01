‘WWE Raw’ Wrestler’s Injury Confirmed to Be Real After Being Removed Mid-Match

One of WWE’s most high-profile villains is out of action after suffering a legitimate injury during Monday’s episode of Raw.

Bronson Reed, the big man in the heel stable The Vision, suffered a bicep injury on the latest episode of the Netflix professional wrestling program. Reed, 37, was in a triple threat match against Jey Uso and El Grande Americano when he broke up a pin attempt. The everyday wrestling spot instantly sparked concern when Reed (real name Jermaine Haley) looked at his right arm and rolled out of the ring to receive medical attention.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bronson Reed looks on during Monday Night RAW at Mohammed Abdo Arena on November 4, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

While WWE often stages injuries as part of storylines, this is a legitimate medical situation. In fact, WrestleVotes reported that WWE had scheduled Reed to win the triple threat match and go on to compete at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event.

Reed broke character after the injury to thank fans for the well wishes, writing on X: “Appreciate the kind words. I’ll be back better than ever, causing destruction like no one else can!” He also shared a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator character as if to tell fans, “I’ll be back.”

THIS SEEMS TO BE HOW BRONSON REED GOT INJURED.



AWFUL NEWS IF IT'S SERIOUS MAN.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YLNM6r09dO — Tribal Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) February 24, 2026

The former NXT North American Champion, who defeated Roman Reigns in a high-profile match at 2025’s Clash in Paris, has undergone surgery for the injury. Reed shared a photo of himself in the hospital as he shared the news.

“Surgery done,” Reed wrote on Friday. “Tomorrow is DAY ONE. The road back.”

There is no word on a time frame for Reed, who also wrestled as “Jonah” outside of WWE, will be cleared for an in-ring return.

Reed is the third member of The Vision to become seriously hurt since Oct. 11. Stable leader Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate shoulder injury at Crown Jewel. (The group kicked him out in-storyline in response to the real-life situation.) Bron Breakker was declared injured on Feb. 2 as he needed surgery for a hernia.

As of press time, The Vision’s active roster is just Logan Paul and Austin Theory, who are working with manager Paul Heyman. They’ll have to contend with Rollins, who has returned to television amidst his recovery.

Reed previously suffered a high-profile talus bone injury in late 2024 that took him out of action for the first half of 2025.