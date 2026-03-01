WWE Masked Man Revealed to Be 6-Time World Champion Returning From Injury

WWE finally revealed the real identity of the masked man who has been beating up bad guys for the last few months, and he’s a very familiar face.

Spoilers ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, which went down on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.

During the main event of Elimination Chamber, the masked man attacked yet again to wreak havoc on The Vision, the heel group driving storylines on WWE Raw. After months of speculation, heavily telegraphed body language and some confusing stand-in attackers, the true masked man revealed himself.

The masked man is Seth Rollins. Rollins, a six-time world champion in WWE, was legitimately injured in his Oct. 11 match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. As a result, he had to relinquish WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship. To add insult to injury, his allies, The Vision, attacked him, writing him out of the television storyline so he could recover from the real-life shoulder injury.

Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2026 at United Center in Chicago on Feb. 28, 2026. (Credit: WWE / ESPN Unlimited)

In the meantime, Vision members keep getting attacked, such as when Bron Breakker was ambushed at the beginning of the 2026 Royal Rumble match on Jan. 31. The masked man would often use Seth Rollins wrestling moves, including his curb-stomp finisher.

On Saturday, the latest masked man attack resulted in Vision member Logan Paul getting stomped during the Elimination Chamber match. Cody Rhodes took advantage of the moment, pinning Paul to get him out of the match. Moments later, the masked man revealed himself to be Rollins, to the dismay of Vision manager Paul Heyman, who was at ringside.

It’s unclear if Rollins (whose real name is Colby Lopez) was actually carrying out any of the previous masked man attacks or if WWE used stand-ins. It’s also unclear how much physical action Rollins can partake in due to the injury.

As for the Elimination Chamber match, Randy Orton would go on to win the bout, eliminating Rhodes last amidst some chaotic interference from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

You can rewatch Elimination Chamber now via ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.