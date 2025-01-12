One WWE Superstar is clarifying rumors about his health. Bronson Reed, a performer on WWE Raw, recently went down with an injury after jumping through a table during the main event of Survivor Series: War Games on Nov. 30. The wrestler took to X on Jan. 5 to explain the situation’s severity. (This is a legitimate injury and not one orchestrated as part of a Raw storyline.)

“Let’s clear up some things,” Reed posted on X. “Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury.

I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot.”

He went on to add, “Understand I’ve had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that. It’s not merely a fracture!”

Bronson Reed looks on during Monday Night RAW at Mohammed Abdo Arena on November 4, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Reed (real name Jermaine Haley) clarified that he would not be medically cleared in time for WWE’s Royal Rumble event or its biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. There is no exact timetable for his return as of press time.

WWE Raw airs on Netflix every Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Royal Rumble and WrestleMania will air on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.