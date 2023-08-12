Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jey Uso quit WWE in the latest twist in the Bloodline saga, the biggest professional wrestling storyline in years. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for years thanks to the Bloodline, a stable made up of his real-life family members Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Usos recently split from the group, with Jey Uso attempting to take Roman's title of "Tribal Chief" and become WWE's Universal Champion. However, Jimmy Uso interfered in their SummerSlam match to betray his twin brother.

On Friday night's episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso confronted Jimmy, leading to a physical confrontation. However, the brothers — who have teamed together for years, earning eight WWE tag team titles along the way — coming to blows wasn't the takeaway from the closing segment. Instead, Jey Uso delivered a surprise twist that SmackDown watchers weren't expecting: He quit WWE.

"I'm out," Jey Uso said before leaving through the crowd at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. "I'm out the Bloodline. I'm out of SmackDown. I'm out of WWE. Dueces, Uces."

There have been no legitimate reports in the media about Jey Uso exiting the company, so it's presumed that this is all part of a SmackDown storyline. This didn't stop professional wrestling fans to speculate about his real-life contract, though. Some people even predicted "Main Event" Jey Uso was jumping over to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), WWE's primary rival in the U.S.

Regardless, it's very unexpected for a major star like Jey Uso to suddenly stop appearing on WWE programming while being such a huge piece of the main storyline driving the promotion. There's no telling how long Jey Uso will be away from WWE television, and it's unclear if he will still appear at advertised live events, such as the Aug. 27 house show in Huntsville, Alabama.

This also holds his status for WWE's next premium live event, Payback, in question. There have been rumors that Rikishi, the father of the Usos and Solo Sikoa, would appear at the event in some capacity, which would likely mean a Bloodline-centric match would be part of the Pittsburgh show.

How to Watch 'WWE SmackDown'

WWE SmackDown airs live each Monday night on Fox, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.