WWE Superstar and Wife Announce Pregnancy

A WWE Superstar is preparing for fatherhood!

Tony D’Angelo, a mainstay on WWE’s CW show NXT, recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child together. D’Angelo (Joseph Ariola) and his wife, Bella, announced the news on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

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WWE Superstar Tony D’Angelo and his wife, Bella Ariola (Credit: Instagram / isabellaariola_)

The duo shared a joint Instagram post showing a sonogram. They captioned the clip, “Half of you + Half of me.” They did not disclose a due date.

Many WWE personalities, including SmackDown wrestler Lash Legend and Trick Williams, were seen offering their congrats in the Instagram comments.

About WWE’s Tony D’Angelo

Tony D’Angelo on ‘NXT’ (Credit: WWE / The CW)

D’Angelo has been on NXT since 2021. He’s spent most of his time leading the mob-themed stable The D’Angelo Family but has recently rejuvenated his run as a singles star. He is currently in pursuit of the NXT Championship, the developmental show’s top title, with a more crazed presentation that has been well-received.

He has previously held several mid-card titles on NXT: the NXT North American Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship (with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) and the NXT Heritage Cup.