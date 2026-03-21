Wrestling Star From ‘the Greatest Tag Team of All Time’ Dead at 74: RIP to Dennis Condrey

Professional wrestling legend “Loverboy” Dennis Condrey has died, according to peers in the industry. He was 74.

Condrey is best known as a founding member of The Midnight Express, an acclaimed tag team in the ’80s. As professional wrestling transitioned from a territorial business to a nationwide one, The Midnight Express had memorable runs in Jim Crockett Promotions, World Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling and the American Wrestling Association.

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The news broke wide via Dax Harwood, a member of the All Elite Wrestling tag team FTR. Harwood, a friend and admirer of Condrey’s, announced the death and started a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses and to support the late performer’s wife, Theresa.

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“Dennis Condrey is one half of the greatest tag team of all time, The Midnight Express,” Harwood wrote. “For years they brought excitement and entertainment to millions of people. However, as great as he was in the ring, it doesn’t hold a candle to the human being he was.

“A sweet, God-fearing man who LOVED his wife Theresa. With her permission, I’ve opened this Go Fund me to help with funeral expenses and bills that she now has to take on her own. She didn’t ask for this. I asked, in his honor, could I do this for him. She allowed me to do this for Dennis [and] her, but is expecting absolutely nothing but love in return. If Dennis Condrey and the Midnight Express ever brought any amount of joy to your life, and you’re able to help, please do. If not, it’s absolutely ok! Please send all your thoughts and prayers to Theresa Condrey in her time of need. God speed, ‘Loverboy’ Dennis Condrey.”

Being as Harwood is one-half of one of the genre’s greatest tag acts, himself, his praise carries weight. Harwood went on to praise Condrey’s work in the ring and to shed light on his personal relationship with Condrey via Instagram.

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“Greatest of All Time scenarios will always be a hot button for debate. However, when it comes to greatest tag teams of all time, almost always is The Midnight Express brought up,” Harwood said. “I’ve watched my fair share of tag team matches; maybe more than anyone! I can tell you with absolute honesty and sincerity, I’ve never seen a better Tag Team than Dennis Condrey and Bobby Eaton.”

“Over the last 5 years, Dennis has allowed me the privilege of being a friend. Seeing him and His beautiful wife Theresa always made me feel like I was part of their family. Dennis and I would text after every match I had. He would always tell me what he liked and what he felt I could work on. That is something that’ll never be lost on me. One of my heroes loved me enough to take time out of his day to let me know how proud he was of me.

“I loved that man and I’ll do everything I possibly can over the next few years I have left in the business, to keep his and the Midnight Express’ spirit alive. They paved this road so all other tag teams could walk easier.”

Specifics around Condrey’s passing, such as cause of death and place of death, are unavailable as of press time.