AEW Wrestler Exits Company Just Hours Before Big WWE Event

A notable member of the All Elite Wrestling roster is out of the company, fueling speculation they will appear at WWE’s Elimination Chamber on Saturday night.

Possible spoilers ahead for Elimination Chamber, which will take place at 7 p.m. ET from United Center in Chicago and air on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.

According to AEW’s public roster website, Danhausen is no longer “all elite.” The 35-year-old professional wrestler, whose real name is Donovan Danhausen, is known for his silly character work and ghoul-ish, horror-themed facepaint. He has a loyal online following and his known for his comedic out-of-ring antics and the many bits of merchandise using his character.

Danhausen makes his AEW debut as he confronts Adam Cole during ‘AEW Dynamite’ on Jan. 26, 2022, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danhausen’s time in AEW was strange. He signed in 2022 during the height of his buzz in the independent wrestling scene, but his run was marred with injury time and curious inactivity. AEW has never officially explained exactly why it was not showcasing Danhausen on television for the majority of his time with the promotion.

Wrestling fans have guessed that Danhausen could be bound for WWE. There is no official word thus far, but speculators point to Danhausen’s real-life friendship with WWE’s CM Punk, as well as the proven marketability of his “very nice, very evil” character.

The TKO-owned sports entertainment giant is also teasing a reveal for Elimination Chamber in the form of a large crate being opened at the event. The kooky character popping out of the box could easily salvage one of the hokeyest ways to debut a new wrestler.