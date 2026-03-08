3 WWE Tag Teams Break Up

WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania, and there have been some changees as of late.

Three of the promotions big tag teams have split this year so far, shaking up the TKO-owned promotions’ TV shows as a result. These breakups have went down due to storyline betrayals, changes to WrestleMania plans and off-screen contract issues.

Continue on to catch up on the three recent WWE tag team break ups.

1. RHIYO (Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY)

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley challenge Nia Jax and Lash Legend to a championship match during ‘SmackDown’ at American Airlines Center on Feb. 13, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Craig Ambrosio/WWE via Getty Images)

In an unfortunate turn, RHIYO, the mega-powered tag team consisting of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The rivals-turned-allies have been paired together on WWE TV for a long while now, either chasing the WWE Women’s World Title or the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

While it seemed the duo was poised to take their successful tag team act to WrestleMania, the duo unceremoniously lost their tag titles to The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) on the Feb. 27 SmackDown episode. Ripley then won an Elimination Chamber match on Feb. 28 and will now face Jade Cargill at WrestleMania. Ripley has left Raw for SmackDown as a result, effectively breaking up RHIYO for the time being.

2. ZaRuca (Zaria and Sol Ruca)

Zaria and Sol Ruca smile during ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ at Capital One Arena on December 13, 2025 in Washington DC. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

An expected but bittersweet break up went down on NXT recently, with one of WWE’s most promising young tag team acts splitting up. Power house Zaria turned on her acrobatic tag team partner Sol Ruca during the Feb. 24 NXT episode after the pair’s individual dreams of solo success kept clashing.

The two have feuded ever since. Many WWE fans hoped the promotion would keep the tag team together and bring them on to the main roster together. Alas, ZaRuca jumping to Raw or SmackDown just wasn’t meant to be.

3. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano (DIY) make their entrance during ‘SmackDown’ at First Horizon Center on May 16, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Craig Ambrosio/WWE via Getty Images)

Fans had high hopes for the former fan-favorite NXT tag team when they reunited on the main roster. Unfortunately, the two never reached the highs they did in NXT and it seems they now never will. #DIY, featuring two of WWE’s most talented wrestlers in Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, is officially done.

The breakup was rather anticlimactic on-screen, mainly because it happened due to off-screen changes. In late January, Ciampa opted to leave WWE instead of signing a new contract with the promotion. He soon signed with All Elite Wrestling, WWE’s main competitor in the sports entertainment space, to an overwhelmingly positive reaction.

SmackDown’s creative team has since pivoted Gargano’s character into a depression storyline, to mixed reviews.