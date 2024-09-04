A professional wrestling match on WWE Raw went wrong on Monday night, but the WWE Superstar in the middle of it turned it into a badass moment of perseverance. Wrestler Kairi Sane was partnered with IYO SKY in a tag team match against the Unholy Union (Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre), with WWE Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill watching at ringside. At one point, Kairi leaped outside, which is where a bloody mishap occurred.

Kairi attempted to leap from the top ring rope onto Isla, who was standing outside next to the champs and the commentary table. When Kairi (real name Kaori Housako) jumped, Isla pulled Bianca into the flight path. However, Kairi ended up leaping over Bianca for the most part, resulting in her face colliding with the commentary table.

Sane received a large laceration on her eyelid in the incident. Despite this, she continued to participate in the match — which the Unholy Union ultimately won — and even sized up the tag team champions afterward, smearing her blood around her face in an act of intimidation.

Fans applauded Sane's tenacity in the face of such a painful injury. She shared a photos of the bloody aftermath soon after and also revealed she received six stitches in her left eyelid. IYO also took to social media to rave about her partner, writing, "I'm proud of my tag team partner. Bleeding was nothing to her. Kairi Sane is insanely tough!!!!"

(Photo: Side-by-side: (L) A selfie taken by Kairi Sane, (R) an official promotional still for WWE Raw showing IYO SKY and Kairi Sane facing off against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair - Instagram / Kairi Sane // WWE)

As for what exactly went wrong, it's unclear if Sane overshot her jump or if Bianca and Isla were in the wrong position for the spot. Regardless, it's a relief that Sane only ended up with a nasty cut and not a more debilitating injury.

Sane returned to WWE in late 2023 and joined IYO, Dakota Kai and Bayley in the faction Damage CTRL. Since her arrival, Bayley left the group, and Asuka joined them. Kairi and Asuka held the WWE Tag Team Championship from January to May. Currently, Kairi and IYO — also known as the Sky Pirates — are in pursuit of the WWE Tag Team Championship while Dakota and Asuka are out with injuries. It's unclear how much time — if any — Kairi will have to take away from the ring due to the laceration.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. Past episodes stream on Hulu and Peacock, with highlights shared on YouTube via WWE's official channel.