Bray Wyatt Dead at 36: WWE Superstar's Death Shocks and Saddens Fellow Wrestlers

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt died at the age of 36 on Thursday, shocking the entire professional wrestling world. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Wyatt died of a heart attack after a long struggle with COVID-19 symptoms. He has been off television for the last few months but was getting ready to make a comeback. "WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," WWE wrote in a statement. "Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017. "From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman to his enthralling time as "The Fiend," Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker." Wyatt won the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice. He also won the Raw Tag Team Championship with Matt Hardy and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Randy Orton and Luke Harper. Here's a look at fellow wrestlers paying tribute to Wyatt.

Becky Lynch View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) Lynch wrote: "Windham was a special cat. One of those people you always looked forward to talking to. He was funny, interesting, passionate, thoughtful and most importantly, he was kind. He had time for people. He looked out for people. He helped people. He cared. My heart goes out to his family that he loved so much and everyone who knew him. To know him was to love him. I'll miss him a lot. Rest in Peace Hoot."

Zelina Vega View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thea Trinidad Büdgen (@zelinavegawwe) Vega wrote: "RIP to one of the kindest, most captivating people that I've ever known. One of wrestling's most brilliant minds. Always helpful, always sticking up for his friends.. I can not believe the news today. I've known Windham since my first tryout at FCW.. one of the people that believed in me and wanted me to live my dream since jump street. I'm so so sorry. My deepest condolences to his beautiful family, his lovely wife JoJo.. his awesome kids… this is such a loss for everyone.. his friends, family, fans.. the wrestling world."

Mick Foley RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling… pic.twitter.com/gSuDQ1Z12I — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 25, 2023

The Miz View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) The Miz wrote: "The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt's story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda's fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss the most. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Rotunda family. Rest well my friend."

Sami Zayn I have a hard time accepting death. Denial is strong. I am just shocked and I really can’t believe it.

RIP Windham Rotunda, I'm grateful to have shared some good times with you. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 25, 2023

Baron Corbin I'm trying to process this and can't Windham was a friend I feel for his wife, his beautiful children, his parents, his brother, his sister and everyone else who knew what a incredible person he was. — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 24, 2023