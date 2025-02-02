WWE’s Asuka Feels ‘in Danger,’ Contacts Police

Former WWE Women’s Champion Asuka has raised some alarm with her fans and followers after a series of messages she shared on social media earlier this week. According to Cageside Seats, the WWE superstar has been nursing her knee after having surgery back in 2024, with no timetable for a return.

But the scary situation she seems to be alluding to on social media has little to do with wrestling, sadly.

TOKYO,JAPAN – JUNE 29: Asuka enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

“I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me,” Asuka wrote, also including the opening line in her bio. “There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life.”

“Please don’t have romantic feelings for me. It’s meaningless—100% pointless,” she wrote later, hinting that she was dealing with a stalker. “I’ve been feeling in danger recently. I’ve already consulted the police. At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond.”

Having scary encounters with fans isn’t a new phenomenon for WWE superstars. Her co-worker Sonya Deville was the center of an attempted kidnapping and home invasion at her Florida home. Thankfully it doesn’t seem like Asuka is in the same kind of danger, but she made clear that she has support.

“WWE and TKO are taking action to protect me. I appreciate it,” she posted. She also has followed it up with plenty of talk about the Royal Rumble and the surprise returns at the event, especially Alexa Bliss. Hopefully, it doesn’t expand beyond this and things remain fun and safe. I mean c’mon, she’s just trying to game and enjoy life.