Seth Rollins Injured, Will Address Future on 'WWE Raw'

Seth Rollins is hurt. According to Fightful (via a free post on its Fightful Select Patreon), WWE's World Heavyweight Champion has suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. The outlet cites unnamed "sources near Rollins" and anonymous WWE employees. The injury is not staged and is a real medical ailment for the wrestler, whose real name is Colby Lopez.

The outlet adds of the injury's severity, "However, it is not known as of yet if he'll require surgery, though the hope is that he can avoid it." The injury occurred during Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Rollins successfully defended his championship against Jinder Mahal in the main event but appeared to be limping throughout the bout. The outlet noted, "Several in WWE put over Rollins' toughness and resolve throughout the match, and the immediate aftermath."

Fightful also notes that WWE's presentation of the injury on TV could differ from the reality, either downplaying or exaggerating it based on the storyline that WWE's creative team has plotted. WWE is at a pivotal point in its schedule. Jan. 27's Royal Rumble signals the start of WWE's push towards its signature event, WrestleMania, on April 6 and 7. Rollins had a feud slowly brewing with CM Punk before this injury.

WWE has already revealed that Rollins will appear at the next WWE Raw, airing on USA Network Monday night. "This Monday, World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will address the WWE Universe, kicking off Raw in style," WWE said in a programming notice. "What's next for The Visionary, and what does his future hold?"

Rollins, nor his wife Becky Lynch, have commented on his injury as of press time.

