WWE Confirms Marriage of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are officially married. Shortly after Rollins teased the two were tying the knot, WWE confirmed the happy couple is becoming one. In a statement, WWE wrote: "As revealed by Seth Rollins on his Instagram account, the day has finally come for the happy couple to tie the knot as they get married today."

Rollins and Lynch were supposed to get married last year, but it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been together since May 2019, and Lynch announced she was pregnant with Rollins' baby in May 2020. The couple welcomed their baby daughter in December.

"The way I look at it is, oh my god, if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that," Lynch told Barnburner Radio in August 2019, per ComicBook.com. "And if you know we're in a relationship, then you know. If you know, you know. But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn't know and I think that was a little off-putting. Because people, they don't want to see 'The Man' needing a man. They don't want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we're two powerful entities on our own. And fighting side-by-side like, 'Ok, I've got your back, you've got my back, let's do this. Let's beat the bejesus out of these people,' that's cool."

Lynch has not been seen on TV since her pregnancy announcement. She is scheduled to make her return soon and will look to get back on top. Before taking maternity leave, Lynch was the Raw Women's Champion, a title she held for over a year.

"This kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career," Lynch said to ESPN when talking about returning to the ring after pregnancy. "Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."