ECW/WWE Legend Sabu Reportedly Dead at 60

Sabu, the iconic professional wrestler, has died, according to PWInsider. He was 60.

The publication’s report, attributed to Mike Johnson, did not include specifics, including date of death or cause of death. Johnson wrote that he was “working on additional details” surrounding the ECW legend’s passing.

promotional image of Sabu performing on WWE’s ‘ECW’ program (Credit: WWE)

Sabu (real name Terry Brunk) became a revered figure in the professional wrestling world through his innovative work in the ’90s promotion ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling). He was a two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion, one-time ECW World Television Champion, three-time ECW World Tag Team Champion and one-time FTW Heavyweight Champion.

He later had a stint in WWE, where he worked matches with top stars including John Cena, Rey Mysterio, The Big Show and longtime ECW peer Rob Van Dam. He notably competed at WrestleMania 23 alongside “ECW Originals” Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman against a team of younger stars dubbed “The New Breed” (Elijah Burke, Marcus Cor Von, Matt Striker and Kevin Thorn).

Outside of ECW/WWE, Sabu had several runs in TNA Wrestling and even made a brief appearance in All Elite Wrestling. In recent years, up to 2021, he was a staple in the independent circuit. After a hiatus, he competed in what was advertised as his last match at the GCW event Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 on April 18. Sabu defeated Joey Janela in that bout, which had a “No Rope Barbed Wire” stipulation.

AEW issued a statement in tribute to Sabu: “AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Wrestler Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder in WWE) reacted to the news by calling Sabu “a true f—king legend!”