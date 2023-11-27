Seth Rollins Shouts Obscenities at CM Punk During His Return to WWE

CM Punk returned to WWE on Saturday as he made a surprise appearance at the end of Survivor Series WarGames. This led to Seth Rollins going wild as he was seen shouting obscenities and being held back by WWE officials as Punk entered the arena. The incident was not televised, but fans filmed Rollins yelling "f— you" towards Punk while Michael Cole held him back. Rollins continued to move forward before Corey Graves and other WWE officials stepped in.

At the time, it wasn't clear if the incident was real or a work. However, according to multiple reports (per Wrestling Inc.), Rollins knew about Punk's appearance before competing in the WarGames match. Rollins reportedly acted angrily when Punk arrived because it was part of a developing storyline. On Sunday, Rollins spoke to fans during a live event in Peoria, Illinois, and lashed out at Punk.

"You already know how I feel about that. I said as much last night. I'm not going to waste any more breath on somebody [Punk] that has been gone for eight years, has done nothing but try and tear this place down," Rollins said, per Wrestling Inc. "Instead, I'm going to take my time, waste my breath, use my breath to talk about the people who have been here all along, that's all the people in the back who have made WWE the hottest ticket in town, and that's every single one of you who are here tonight in Peoria."

With Rollins, 45, being the World Heavyweight Champion, the feud with Punk could go for a few months until WrestleMania 40. Punk joined WWE after spending the last two years in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He was fired from the company in September after getting into an altercation with Jack Perry.

After Survivor Series, Triple H explained how CM Punk's return came about. "This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are really excited about it," Triple H said, per Wrestling Inc. "It's been a long time and in some ways, it has been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him, hate him, positive, negative whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He is a magnet for that. He is a conversation starter ... And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go, and we'll figure out the rest of it from there."