WWE Axes 5 Wrestlers From ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’

WWE’s key TV broadcasts will be missing several regular faces going forward, per Fightful and other outlets.

The sports entertainment company parted ways with five Raw/SmackDown talents, who were either given 90-day notices or notified that their current contracts would not be renewed.

Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler puts a half crab on Dakota Kai during Monday Night RAW at Van Andel Arena on November 11, 2024 in Grand Rapids, United States. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler might end up as one of the biggest “what ifs” in WWE history. After a dominant presence on WWE NXT, former creative head Vince McMahon never got behind a push for Bazler on Raw and SmackDown. After years in less-than-stellar programs, Baszler seemed back on track under Levesque, being placed into a prominent program with an outgoing Ronda Rousey. However, WWE’s creative never followed up on her momentum after the Rousey feud. In 2024 and 2025, the “Queen of Spades” has appeared regularly on Raw in the faction Pure Fusion Collective alongside Zoey Stark and now-WWE-alum Sonya Deville.

Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai enters the ring during Monday Night RAW at Heritage Bank Center on February 24, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

Perhaps the most surprising exit in the Friday cuts was Dakota Kai. WWE released her a few years back before Levesque brought her back into the company as a member of the Damage CTRL faction. Aside from periods of injury, Dakota Kai has been a regular presence on Raw, even competing for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship earlier in 2025. Despite IYO SKY being the current WWE Women’s World Champion, Damage CTRL’s status is now unclear, as teammates Asuka and Kairi Sane are injured.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance make their entrance during SmackDown at The O2 Arena on March 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were among the cuts. With a rave-themed presentation, the two made up one of the most cohesive women’s tag acts in WWE. Despite having some fantastic acrobatic in-ring offense, the pair, like most of WWE’s tag teams, was never given a strong storyline to work with.

Braun Strowman

WWE’s Braun Strowman (Credit: WWE / USA Network)

As we previously covered, Braun Strowman’s second run with WWE has also ended. The “Monster Among Men” was a former WWE Universal Champion and had been regularly featured on Raw throughout 2023 and 2024 before becoming a major player in the United States Championship scene on SmackDown in 2025.

WWE also cut several wrestlers from their development show, WWE NXT, according to Fightful.