3 Most Surprising WWE Firings From The CW’s ‘NXT’

WWE released a whole fleet of talents on Friday, with Raw/SmackDown talents like Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai being cut. However, WWE NXT also took a few hits.

The developmental pro wrestling show, which airs Tuesdays on The CW, saw several prominently featured talents let go. These wrestlers should be out of their contracts in 30 days, but aren’t expected to appear on NXT in the meantime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cora Jade

Cora Jade in ring portrait during NXT Vengeance Day at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on February 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by WWE/WWE via Getty Images)

In many ways, it seemed that Cora Jade felt like the next NXT Superstar poised to break out. Many of the high-profile female wrestlers poised to move to Raw/SmackDown soon, it seemed like she could carve out a bigger spot for herself and gain more momentum after some disappointing injury setbacks over the past few years.

Gigi Dolin

Gigi Dolin’s release comes off like a missed opportunity. She and former tag team partner Jacy Jayne seemed poised for a main roster call-up when they billed as the tag team act of stable Toxic Attraction. However, the duo eventually broke up before that could happen. However, Dolin seemed like she had just found another tag team partner who clicked with Tatum Paxley.

Jakara Jackson

Jakara Jackson attends WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

After several glimpses on the main roster, Jakara Jackson and tag team partner Lash Legend seemed like ideal candidates for a call-up as a tag team act. However, the company opted to break up the act on Tuesday, with Jackson’s firing following on Friday. The reason for the shakeup and Jackson’s release is unclear.