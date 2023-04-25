WWE to Crown New World Heavyweight Champion Amidst Roman Reigns' Historic Reign

WWE will have a new world champion at the end of the month. On this week's WWE Raw, Chief Content Officer Triple H announced to the fans the addition of the new World Heavyweight Championship to the WWE title picture. The new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

One reason WWE is doing this is it wants two top champions for its two top shows, WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. The WWE Draft will return this Friday, and Roman Reigns will take his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to whichever show drafts him. Reigns has been Universal Champion since August 2020 and WWE Champion since April 2022.

"This will be a champion you can be proud of," Triple H said, per Wrestling Inc. "This will be a champion you can respect, that you can admire. This will be a champion that will defend this championship anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world." It's been 10 years since WWE had the World Heavyweight Championship. The title was introduced in 2002 and Triple H became the inaugural champion. Here's a look at fans reacting to the new title.