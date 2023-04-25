WWE to Crown New World Heavyweight Champion Amidst Roman Reigns' Historic Reign
WWE will have a new world champion at the end of the month. On this week's WWE Raw, Chief Content Officer Triple H announced to the fans the addition of the new World Heavyweight Championship to the WWE title picture. The new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.
One reason WWE is doing this is it wants two top champions for its two top shows, WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. The WWE Draft will return this Friday, and Roman Reigns will take his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to whichever show drafts him. Reigns has been Universal Champion since August 2020 and WWE Champion since April 2022.
"This will be a champion you can be proud of," Triple H said, per Wrestling Inc. "This will be a champion you can respect, that you can admire. This will be a champion that will defend this championship anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world." It's been 10 years since WWE had the World Heavyweight Championship. The title was introduced in 2002 and Triple H became the inaugural champion. Here's a look at fans reacting to the new title.
The Title
Thoughts on the new World Heavyweight Championship?pic.twitter.com/sKyh8QFJpN— 2000's WWE (@2000s_WWE) April 25, 2023
One person on YouTube wrote: "21 years after Triple H was given the big gold belt, he returns the favor and gives us the big gold belt back."
Not Loving It
1. WOW ugly belt— snowboiiii (@snowboiiii) April 25, 2023
2. if you were going to have another 2 world titles, therefore making roman not the undisputed world champion, why on gods green earth would you not have had him drop one of the belts to one of the 2 gigantic babyface stars you’ve lucked into the last few months? https://t.co/K8cIbUpdAj
Another YouTuber wrote: "I always hoped that Triple H would bring back the World Heavyweight Championship. I'm glad he did. Very smart move. He knew fans wanted the WHC to come back for a very long time. I wish it was the Big Gold Belt nonetheless that design does look pretty good."
No Problem
Putting both World Titles on the same man at the exact same time that this man requires to have a lighter schedule (I don't blame Roman for it let's be clear) was a stupid idea cause #WWERaw has basically been left without a World Champion for a year now, I'm OK with a new Title https://t.co/7VQRpAdcdB— Jay, #BayLynchMania SZN (@Jaycomesaround) April 25, 2023
Another fan on YouTube said: "This new World Heavyweight Championship looks awesome. This has to be one of the best designs so far. Many great wrestlers have held that belt. I'm glad that the WWE has finally brought back this championship. They needed a second World Title. I'm looking forward to seeing who will emerge as World Heavyweight Champion after Night of Champions."
Why The 'W?'
I love that they brought a new belt in, and the World Heavyweight Championship has always been my ABSOLUTE FAVOURITE BELT….
BUT WHY DID THEY SLAP THE MASSIVE ‘W’ ON IT?! 😭😭😭😫
I know it’s exciting and everyone will love it…. But that W ruins it entirely I’m sorry 😂 https://t.co/zZsYzepJ0O pic.twitter.com/N39aKkcoqk— Realest of Regentskid (@Realregentskid) April 25, 2023
One YouTuber wrote: "Let me chime in to say Triple H Did what's best for The WWE Just like back in the First Episode of Monday night Raw when he became the World Heavyweight Champion in History And seeing the New World Heavyweight Championship Belt Night of Champions is Going to Be 100% AWESOME."
The Miz?
Make it happen pic.twitter.com/7GmgFNfp46— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) April 25, 2023
One fan responded: "Lmao yeah, give it to the dude who just jobbed to a commentator in front of 80K people."
ESPN Love
It’s BEAUTIFUL!!! pic.twitter.com/Eyb1JMtevB— Steve Fall – Ten Count (@SteveFall) April 25, 2023
One fan Tweeted: "I thought we've left this legacy design to the new designs that have the RAW or Smackdown colors as background to the WWE logo on the front of the belt."
Seth Rollins?
It's Time To Crown HIM 👑 pic.twitter.com/gUDIuM4aj8— 👑KingAce018 👑 (@KingAce018) April 25, 2023
And another YouTuber wrote: "We've really come full circle with the big gold belt, haven't we? And it's so fitting. Triple H was obsessed with that belt, as well as those who came before him that wore it (namely Ric Flair). I was starting to think there wouldn't be a belt as pretty as the IWGP Championship."