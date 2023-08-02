Yvette Nicole Brown Claps Back at 'Idiotically Nasty' 'Community' Fan

Yvette Nicole Brown is clapping back at a Community fan's nasty comment on social media. Via TVLine, the actress, who portrayed Shirley Bennett throughout the sitcom's six-season run, replied to fan's comment on Instagram last month who had hoped that she would not be involved in the upcoming Community movie on Peacock because Shirley was "by far the most unlikeable character" on the series.

"I try to be better, but the a—hats just keep pulling me back," Brown exclaimed. "I promise I don't care if Dim-Dim or anyone else likes Shirley or any other character I play. Characters don't exist. This mess is make believe. Are they serious?! We've got bigger problems in the world than what I did as a character on a TV show 14 years ago. What baffles me is someone choosing to seek out a stranger to be idiotically nasty, thinking the stranger gives a s---."

As of now, Yvette Nicole Brown is not attached to the Community movie, but with her fiery response, it's hard to tell what she's thinking in terms of the highly-anticipated film. It's clear that the series still means a lot to her, and so does Shirley Bennett, or else she wouldn't have replied to the nasty comment. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it probably won't be confirmed until after they are done whether or not Brown will be returning. At least it seems that she is forever going to defend Shirley Bennett against the nasty haters and try to get them to focus on something else.

The Community movie has been in the works for a long time and was officially confirmed to be happening in September 2022 at Peacock. Confirmed cast includes Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, with Donald Glover expected to make an appearance and Chevy Chase not expected to return.

Due to the strikes, the Community movie is delayed, so it could be a while until we're reunited with the gang at Glendale Community College. Maybe this will even give Yvette Nicole Brown some more time to think about returning if she hasn't already made her decision because I'm sure that more people would love to see Shirley return more than those who don't. Community is currently streaming on Netflix and Hulu, so fans will just have to watch the series while waiting for the movie and hope that Shirley Bennett will make a return.