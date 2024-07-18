'Frasier' Reboot Gets Season 2 Premiere Date on Paramount+

Frasier Season 2 is coming soon to Paramount+. After a successful launch last fall, the reboot series is set to return on Sept. 19, according to ET. Paramount+ renewed the series for a second season last February, and production officially kicked off in May. While not too much has been revealed about the new season, there will be several faces from the OG series showing up, including Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Peri Gilpin.

The first season of Frasier saw the beloved titular character, once again played by Kelsey Grammer, settling in at his new home in Boston as he rekindles his relationship with his son Freddy, years after the events of the original series. Season 2 will still take place in the Massachusetts city, but one episode will take things back to Seattle, where the original Frasier was set in, which should be as exciting as ever.

Along with Grammer, Frasier also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Anders Keith, and Nicholas Lyndhurst. Aside from the returning guest stars for Season 2, there will also be some new faces joining the cast. Amy Sedaris, Yvette Nicole Brown, Greer Grammer, Patricia Heaton, and Rachel Bloom are set to appear in the upcoming season. There will be a lot to look forward to and fans won't have to wait too much longer to see what happens.

The wait for Season 2 has been a somewhat long one, as the Season 1 finale premiered in December 2023. It was hard to tell which way Paramount+ would lead when it came to a renewal since reboots can be either a hit or a miss, but luckily, the renewal came not long after. Not only will Frasier Season 2 be hitting Paramount+ on Sept. 19, but there will also be two new episodes that day, with one new episode dropping weekly after that on Thursdays.

In preparation for Season 2, now would be a good time to watch Cheers, the original Frasier, and the first season of the new Frasier on Paramount+. There will be much to look forward to when Frasier Season 2 drops, and fans won't want to miss a single second when it premieres on Thursday, Sept. 19, only on Paramount+.