'Stranger Things' Final Season Might Bring Back Eddie Munson, Joseph Quinn Hints

Actor Joseph Quinn hinted that he might return to Stranger Things for its final season during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Quinn spoke to reporters on the red carpet at the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One last week, and ET's Rachel Smith said she had a feeling Quinn's character might return. Quinn said slyly: "I might have that feeling too."

Stranger Things Season 5 has been in the works for years, but the Hollywood labor strikes brought the process to a halt. Things are getting back underway now, and the show is slated to return in 2025. However, there are not many details on the plot or the cast, leaving plenty of room for fans to speculate that Quinn might be back. The act himself seemed to say that he didn't actually know if he would be included in the season just yet. He said: "I might have that feeling too. Or maybe I don't. Who knows? Maybe I do..."

Quinn did say that whether he appears on screen or not, the "chances are high" that he will be spending some time with his former castmates and colleagues on the show. He said: "I love those guys! I'd love to say hello." That complicates things even further, because even if Quinn is seen heading for the set, we won't know for sure if he is just visiting or taking part in the show.

Whatever happens, Quinn is as excited to see how the series ends as anyone else. He said: "I'm sure they're working very hard to land the plane. It's been a long time that they've been working on that, so I'm really delighted that they're kind of getting towards the end, and they're having a nice time. I'm sure they're gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way. I have no doubts."

Quinn joined Stranger Things in Season 4 as Eddie Munson, leader of Hawkins High School's Hellfire Club – a Dungeons & Dragons group. He was an instant fan-favorite and he had a dramatic character arc throughout the season, which premiered in the spring of 2022. The ending seemed to close the book on Eddie's story, but as many fans have pointed out, things are never quite that simple in Stranger Things.

Season 5 is the big finale of this Netflix original series, with most of the ensemble cast returning. Production officially began in January, and in March of 2024 Millie Bobby Brown told reporters that she believes they will continue filming for the rest of the calendar year. Netflix has announced that the season will premiere sometime in 2025, but so far no official release date has been set. In the meantime, four seasons of Stranger things are streaming now on Netflix, and a growing library of tie-in books, comics and other media are available as well.