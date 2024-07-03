'Frasier' Spoiler: Beloved Cast Member Returning for Reboot's Second Season

Frasier is adding yet another original star for the upcoming second season. Variety reports that Harriet Sansom Harris, who played Frasier's agent, Bebe Glazer, in the original series, will be reprising her role for a guest appearance in Season 2 of the Paramount+ revival. Bebe is described as "delightfully devilish" and "one of the show's most iconic characters." She is "known for her dramatic and outrageous Machiavellian maneuvers. Bebe will stop at nothing to get what she wants."

Harris recurred throughout Frasier's 11-season run, appearing in 11 episodes. As of now, it's unclear in what capacity she will be returning for the revival, but it will be exciting to see another original joining the cast, even if it is briefly. Season 2 of Frasier will also see the returns of Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert, and Peri Gilpin. Gilpin also appeared in the Season 1 finale as Frasier's former radio producer Roz.

(Photo: FRASIER -- "The Devil & Dr. Phil" Episode 21 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Harriet Sansom Harris as Bebe Glazer -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) - NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Also joining Harris will be Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum Rachel Bloom, who will be playing her Phoebe Glazer. Frasier's main cast includes Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Anders Keith, and Nicholas Lyndhurst. Season 2 will see several new faces, such as Amy Sedaris, Yvette Nicole Brown, Grammer's daughter Greer, and Patricia Heaton. Filming began in May and is about halfway through. As of now, a premiere date for the second season has yet to be announced.

Aside from Frasier, Harriet Sansom Harris can also be seen in Law & Order, Addams Family Values, The X-Files, Chicago Hope, Romeo + Juliet, Ellen, Ally McBeal, CSI, Ghost Whisperer, American Dad!, Desperate Housewives, Shake It Up, Supergirl, Hacks, and many more. Her latest role was as Justine in the FX on Hulu miniseries Clipped, which just aired its final episode.

It will be exciting to see Harris back as Bebe and see what she will bring to the table. It wouldn't be surprising if she isn't the last original cast member to return, as the surprises just keep coming. With filming already starting, it shouldn't be long until a date or at least an estimated date is revealed. The wait will surely be worth it, though. With all of these returning stars, Season 2 will definitely be a season you won't want to miss. In the meantime, the original series and the first season of the revival are streaming on Paramount+.