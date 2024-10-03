'Days of Our Lives' Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Alumni for Show's 60th Anniversary

Days of Our Lives is going big for its 60th anniversary. According to TV Insider, the long-running soap opera will be bringing back numerous alumni in 2025. So far, those returning to Salem include Alison Sweeney as Sami, Peter Reckell as Bo, Kristian Alfonso as Hope, Leann Hunley as Anna, Chandler Massey as Will, Christie Clark as Carrie, Thaao Penghlis as Tony, Melissa Reeves as Jennifer, Victoria Konefal as Ciara, Charles Shaughnessy as Shane, and Matthew Ashford as Jack.

Set premiere dates have not been announced, but the episodes are expected to hit Peacock sometime in June. "We always love it when members of our beloved family return to Salem," executive producer Ken Corday said. "Fans are really going to enjoy what we have in store beginning this fall and well into next year."

Meanwhile, Reeves, who will also appear in the show's 15,000th episode this December, shared how much she loves catching up with former castmates. "It's literally like when you don't see your family, and then you have a family reunion," she expressed. "I'm like, 'I have to focus on the storyline, but at the same time, I want to visit with everyone and find out what's going on in their lives.' You could text people that, but there's nothing like seeing people in person."

There aren't any details surrounding the special episodes, but regardless, it will be exciting to see what brings everyone back. It's unknown if these appearances could turn into something more permanent or at least into a recurring spot, but it's always possible. At the very least, it will be fun to see some fan favorites come back, especially since it's been a while since fans have seen some of them.

It was previously reported that Alison Sweeney would be returning to Days as Sami Brady next year for the anniversary, as well as Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso. But with more names joining them, it will be an anniversary you won't want to miss out on. It's hard to predict just what will happen in the episodes and in what capacity everyone will be returning. While June does seem to be quite a long ways away, more details should be releasing over the coming months about what to expect. In the meantime, new episodes of Days of Our Lives drop on weekdays on Peacock.