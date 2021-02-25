✖

Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster's hit comedy series Younger is officially coming to an end. ViacomCBS announced on Wednesday that the half-hour comedy series will conclude with its seventh and final season. The final batch of 12 episodes which will move to the Paramount+ streaming service (currently CBS All Access, which can be subscribed to with a free trial by clicking here), before airing on TV Land later this year. At this time, a premiere date for Younger Season 7 has not been announced.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group, said, "With Younger, Darren Star has done it once again, creating a generational defining series that has captured millions of fans who are craving more and we are excited to pay that off with the final season on Paramount+." On Wednesday, Paramount+ also dropped a first-look at the final season, featuring a short conversation from Foster and series creator Darren Star. In the minute-long clip, Star said the cast and crew of the series is "looking forward to taking fans on one last roller-coaster ride this season," with Foster teasing, "What a ride it'll be. We're bringing all the emotion and all the laughs and all the drama that define Younger, and have made it the success that it is."

Younger launched in March 2015 and stars Foster as Liza Miller, a divorced mother in her 40s who tries to get back into publishing as a twentysomething. Duff portrays Kelsey Peters, an editor and Liza's friend. The cast also includes Debi Mazar, Miriam Schor, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis.

News of the series' upcoming end doesn't necessarily come as a surprise to fans. Back in August, Duff hinted that the series was winding to a close. Speaking with Australia's 7News about the coronavirus-related production delays that impacted Season 7, the former Lizzie McGuire star said producers were "feeling confident" they could start rolling "in the next month or two" to "shoot our last season." Speculation began anew this month when Mazar took to Instagram to reveal she had filmed her last scene with Duff.

While Younger is coming to an end, fans will still be able to catch up with Duff's onscreen counterpart. Last year, reports surfaced that a Younger spinoff series is in the works. That series would focus on Kelsey Peters. It is reported that Star signed an overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.