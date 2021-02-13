'Younger': Is TV Land Show Ending With Season 7?

✖

It was rumored that Younger would be ending with its upcoming seventh season, and it looks like those rumors may have become definite. The cast is starting to post farewells on social media, with Hilary Duff posting a series of Instagram stories about her last day on set. While hers could be interpreted as simply ending the season, co-star Debi Mazar posted a tribute to Duff that sounded much more final.

"f I look sad or shlumpy in this photo,it’s because I am," she wrote. "Last night I filmed my final scene with [Hilary Duff] after 7 seasons on [Younger] !! I adore this woman & I’m so proud of her. Not only is she a FIERCE broad,an amazing mother,but also a generous, seasoned actress with a wicked sense of humor. Hilary was brave enough to finish out this season in NYC (she’s a Los Angeles gal)during a pandemic and VERY pregnant!!! Congratulations on your wrap! Thanks for the laughs and the love Hil. It’s been great! See you soon."

A post shared by Debi Mazar (@debimazar)

Mazar mentioned that she still had some scenes to film with star Sutton Foster, who has yet to reference the end of the show. Showrunner Darren Star revealed in September that "it’s going to be a really satisfying season for everyone that’s been watching the show for the past seven seasons." Star explained that "a couple scenarios are on the table" for the ending without a certain renewal. There are also rumors that Hilary Duff will be headlining a spinoff about her character, Kelsey.

Duff casually mentioned on Australia’s The Morning Show in August that season seven was their last. "It has been tough because I’m supposed to be in New York right now filming [the] last season, and we have been on hold for quite a few months," she said during the interview. "I think production is feeling confident that in the next month or two we can get back to our schedule and shoot our last season."

There is no official premiere date for Younger's seventh season, and fans are desperate to see what happens next. Will Liza accept Charles' proposal, or does her heart truly lie with Josh? Will Kelsey accept Charles' offer to stay at Millennial Publishing? If the spinoff starring Duff is indeed happening, it seems more likely that she would strike out on her own. Younger fans will just have to wait and see how it all ends.