'Young Rock' Cast Finds Its Vince McMahon and Randy Savage Actors

The new NBC sitcom about Dwayne Johnson's life, Young Rock, will premiere on Tuesday. Ahead of the show's release, new details are revealing the actors behind important historical figures. The show has found the 1980s versions of Vince McMahon and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

According to The Wrap, standup comedian Adam Ray will play a younger version of McMahon while Kevin Makely will play Savage. Ray played a villain in Melissa McCarthy's The Heat and then he had a small role in Spy, testing the various gadgets before missions. Makely previously shined in 2019's Badland. Additionally, Matthew Willig (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will portray Andre the Giant while donning a massive wig.

"As my dude DJ just announced on his Instagram, I can now proudly say what part I’m portraying on NBC’s 'YOUNG ROCK,' premiering Feb 16th! I’ll be playing WWE Chairman & CEO - VINCE MCMAHON," Ray wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. The comedian also posted multiple photos on Instagram that showed him in costume as McMahon, wearing a fancy suit and a wig.

"Bold, ambitious and quickly rising through the ranks of his father’s company, the future WWE Chairman and Owner is a great friend and supporter of Lia’s and a trusted confidant when things get difficult for her with a rival," McMahon's character description says, per The Wrap.

In addition to Ray, Willig, and Makely, Young Rock will feature several talented actors in prominent roles. John Tui (Afa) and Fasitua Amosa (Sika) play the famous tag-team duo, the Wild Samoans. Brett Azar portrays the Iron Sheik while Nate Jackson plays Junkyard Dog.

Johnson has continued to provide several updates about the new sitcom during various stages of production. He unveiled teaser images, provided casting information, and narrated a patriotic pitch video. Every time he has provided an update, Johnson has talked about creating an entertaining show for his fans. Now they will have the opportunity to watch the first episode on Tuesday.

Young Rock will follow Johnson throughout three different stages of his life and will feature a sizable cast. Bradley Constant will play the 15-year-old version of Johnson while Stacey Leilua will play Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson. Uli Latukefu will play the 20-year-old version of Johnson that played college football for the University of Miami. Ana Tuisila will play Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia, while Adrian Groulx will be the 10-year-old Johnson, also known as Dewey. Joseph Lee Anderson (S.W.A.T., Harriet) will play the role of Rocky Johnson.