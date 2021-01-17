Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Unveils 'Young Rock' Trailer a Day After Dad's Death Anniversary

✖

Dwayne Johnson sparked excitement among fans on Saturday with a surprise announcement. The former wrestler and actor released the first trailer for the upcoming NBC series about his life, Young Rock. Johnson dropped the clip on his Instagram one day after commemorating the one-year anniversary of his father Rocky Johnson's death.

The brief clip starts with a look at Johnson in a number of high-profile action films. "Every hero has an origin story but not a full mustache at age 15," the voiceover says as a montage from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Skyscraper play. The trailer then transitions to show the professional wrestler-turned-action star at several different points of his life. He worked out with Rocky Johnson and then roamed the halls of a high school while sporting a mustache.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

"Ladies and gents, here’s your first look at [NBC Young Rock]. I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud," Johnson wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "And yes, I was clearly kicking puberty’s a— at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10."

Football fans also caught a glimpse of the Young Rock trailer while watching a playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. There were some short teasers that highlighted the battle as well as the full-length trailer. They celebrated big plays made by Josh Allen and the Bills and then laughed as a young Rock attempted to order tequila at a restaurant.

Along with the first look at the new series, Johnson provided a timeline for when fans could watch the show about his life. Young Rock will premiere on NBC on Feb. 16. "I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way," the action star added.

Young Rock will follow Johnson throughout the different stages of his life and will feature a sizable cast. Bradley Constant will play the 15-year-old version of Johnson while Stacey Leilua will play Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson. Uli Latukefu will play the 20-year-old version of Johnson that played college football for the University of Miami. Ana Tuisila will play Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia, while Adrian Groulx will be the 10-year-old Johnson, also known as Dewey. Joseph Lee Anderson (S.W.A.T., Harriet) will play the role of Rocky Johnson.