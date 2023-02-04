'Yellowstone': Wildest Brawls — Video

If there's one drama on TV that's known for its brutal brawls, it has to be Yellowstone. The show has tons of memorable scraps, fights and tussles, so it's fitting that Paramount Network compiled some of the best in a recent YouTube video. Titled "Yellowstone's Wildest Brawls," fans can relive some absolutely action-packed moments from the show's five seasons.

The video's official description reads, "From bars to the Bunkhouse, here's a look at some of Yellowstone's wildest brawls." You'll see some beyond-memorable blow-ups, including that time the crew unleashes a bull in a bar in a revenge attack. You'll also see the altercation with a biker gang that later leads to John Dutton's (Kevin Costner's) chilling confrontation with them.

Yellowstone is currently on break in the middle of its fifth season, with episodes to resume airing sometime in summer 2023. However, don't try asking the Yellowstone cast what happens next. It seems like only creator Taylor Sheridan knows what's ahead. Kelly Reilly, who plays John's daughter Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network show, told IndieWire that she has yet to see a script for Season 5B.

"I haven't read a word yet," Reilly said. She added that she doesn't might that, though, saying, "I don't know and I don't want to know. When the scripts arrive the work begins." This follows Sheridan's writing pattern for Season 5A, which saw the cast receiving scripts later than usual

"Usually Taylor has most of them written before we start so we have a full bird's eye view of what we're aiming at and what we're doing. But this year, I think we only had a few at the beginning and they were dropping in as we were filming them," Reilly said. "As far as my expectations, I've learned that any expectations that I might have forget them because when I read the scripts-Taylor writes every word as you know-I try to keep my palette and my mind clear for what he's wanting to download and then you just give yourself to it. This is his vision. He's like an auteur, you know? As far as I'm concerned.

"His vision, and his knowledge, and understanding of these characters are his and they're so full, and they're so unforgiving, that's what makes it exciting. Because you have no idea where he's gonna take you. I don't know what he has in store for Beth. It's not necessarily a collaboration in the way that one might expect [of] you sitting down and throwing out ideas for what the story is. He is our leader and we jump on and we hold on ourselves."