'Yellowstone' Season 5 Won't Return for a Long While

Yellowstone fans will have to wait several months to see the conclusion of Season 5. The hit Paramount Network series aired its midseason finale Sunday night after its fifth season premiere in November, but won't return until Summer 2023, the network announced in a new trailer for the latter half of the season.

In the short teaser trailer, Kevin Costner is seen in several shots as Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, as are Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. The series, which also stars Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley as Beth and Jamie Dutton, left fans wondering what's next for the Dutton family ranch in the midseason finale, teasing more drama to come between Jamie and his adoptive father as he seeks to impeach John as Montana governor.

The midseason finale also teased the upcoming 6666 spinoff that's still in the works from Taylor Sheridan, taking viewers on a trip down to the Texas ranch where Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White) and his girlfriend Emily (Kathryn Kelly) seemed to fit in with the new ranch crew. No release date has been announced when it comes to the upcoming addition to the Yellowstone franchise, which also includes 1883 and 1923, currently airing Sundays on Paramount+.

The instant success of 1923 matches its whopper of a budget. Sheridan estimated in a recent interview with Deadline that the record-breaking show cost at least $22 million per episode to produce. "I'm going to tell you and you can tell by watching... I would argue that 1883 was the most expensive first season of a TV show ever made," Sheridan said. "This was much more expensive. Much more expensive. I don't know what the Game of Thrones budgets were, but I don't know how they could have been more than this."

Paramount has already renewed 1923 for a second eight-episode season after its premiere broke viewership records for its streamer. "They're so malleable to the storyteller, or at least to me as the storyteller," Sheridan said of the studio. "They will add episodes because I need it to tell the story. You think about when you talk about a show that's costing $22 million an episode and you just asked for eight more episodes, I didn't do very good in math in school, but I can multiply eight and three and add a bunch of zeroes and realize I just asked for 150 million dollars."