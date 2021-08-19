'Yellowstone' Season 4 Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer Revealed

Things aren't looking so good for John Dutton in Yellowstone Season 4's first teaser trailer. The Paramount Network series announced Thursday that the much-anticipated fourth season of its hit show would premiere Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, giving an ominous sneak peek at what's to come for the Dutton family patriarch.

In the 30-second teaser, Dutton (Kevin Costner) can be seen in the aftermath of Season 3's shooting — walking alongside the road when he hears, "You're John Dutton aren't ya?" Turning around at his name, Dutton is shot before the camera cuts out, next showing the wounded character slumped against a car. "We're at war, you and me," a voice says as the clip ends.

This is not a drill! #YellowstoneTV season 4 premieres November 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/zhqZNZ3hSl — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 19, 2021

