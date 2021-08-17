'Yellowstone' Season 4 Behind-the-Scenes Preview Has Fans Pumped
As fans await a Yellowstone Season 4 premiere date, the hit Paramount Network series is generating plenty of excitement thanks to new Season 4 teases. One of those latest teases came by way of a new Yellowstone Season 4 behind-the-scenes video giving viewers a glimpse at the "TV magic" that helps bring the beloved series to life, and the video immediately had fans in the mood for new episodes.
Shared to the Yellowstone Twitter account on Aug. 6 amid casting news for Yellowstone spinoff series 1883, the video offered a glimpse into the Yellowstone special effects workshop and featured special effects supervisor Garry Elmendorf. In the 5-minute-long clip, Elmendorf took fans into the special effects department and showed them what it takes to create those jaw-dropping moments that play out on the screen. According to Elmendorf, the department adds their own "little piece" to help make Yellowstone "feel accurate and dangerous" and they "fabricate anything they need. If it looks like it’s physically there, we do it."
The impressive clip not only left fans in awe of the work that goes on behind the scenes and with a newfound appreciation for the crew members, but also more than ready for Season 4. While Paramount Network hasn't yet announced a premiere date for the new batch of episodes, it has been confirmed that Yellowstone will return for its fourth season this fall. Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions to Yellowstone's "TV magic."
This is what we call a little TV magic. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/mX6fm8SpYs— Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 6, 2021
"Very few people know the extent of support by special effects in a production," one person wrote before acknowledging, "without them it would be a boring, unexciting romp that's just missing something."
Waiting waiting patiently for the next season coming up.the entire crew is awesome and dedicated.great actors.— Silka Quiles (@SilkaQuiles1) August 16, 2021
"That's why Yellowstone fans love everything about it, the cast, the crew, & the beautiful scenery ! Thank you! Well done," tweeted somebody else.
They do a great job!— vk (@tiny88fan) August 6, 2021
"Long hours and hard work surely pays off!" applauded another viewer. "The side effects are amazing! Now lets get this show on the road!!!"
Can't wait for the new season love this show— Donna Sturdevant (@frogtia) August 17, 2021
"I love [Yellowstone]," tweeted somebody else, who inquired about the Season 4 premiere date before adding, "I never really thought all the special effects. This video gives an excellent insight to what goes on behind the scenes. Thank you for this information."
Anxiously awaiting for the next season!!!!— Tiffani harris (@Tiffaniharris12) August 17, 2021
"I love all of the Fine TV magic!! We love everyone that makes this so special! Thank you to all that make this a Must see, can't miss show!!" added somebody else.
so great but when when. I’m excited for our season 4 and for the new duttons— Victoria Parks (@Victori08554613) August 17, 2021
"Amazing special effects on Yellowstone," responded one person. "Can't wait to see them in Season 4! When did you say we could expect that?"
"We so appreciate what all of you (cast and crew!) do to make this show, including living in a bubble during a pandemic. Thank you!" tweeted another fan.