'Yellowstone' Season 4 Behind-the-Scenes Preview Has Fans Pumped

As fans await a Yellowstone Season 4 premiere date, the hit Paramount Network series is generating plenty of excitement thanks to new Season 4 teases. One of those latest teases came by way of a new Yellowstone Season 4 behind-the-scenes video giving viewers a glimpse at the "TV magic" that helps bring the beloved series to life, and the video immediately had fans in the mood for new episodes.

Shared to the Yellowstone Twitter account on Aug. 6 amid casting news for Yellowstone spinoff series 1883, the video offered a glimpse into the Yellowstone special effects workshop and featured special effects supervisor Garry Elmendorf. In the 5-minute-long clip, Elmendorf took fans into the special effects department and showed them what it takes to create those jaw-dropping moments that play out on the screen. According to Elmendorf, the department adds their own "little piece" to help make Yellowstone "feel accurate and dangerous" and they "fabricate anything they need. If it looks like it’s physically there, we do it."

The impressive clip not only left fans in awe of the work that goes on behind the scenes and with a newfound appreciation for the crew members, but also more than ready for Season 4. While Paramount Network hasn't yet announced a premiere date for the new batch of episodes, it has been confirmed that Yellowstone will return for its fourth season this fall. Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions to Yellowstone's "TV magic."