‘Yellowstone’ Season 4’s Full Preview Revealed After Two-Part Premiere

After a secretive launch to Yellowstone Season 4, Paramount Network has given fans a full look at the story ahead. After omitting several major characters in the initial Season 4 trailer and previews, the network has let fans have a better idea of what clashes and scenes will take place in the upcoming episodes. (You can watch the episodes live each week using cable or a live service such as FuboTV, which is offering a free trial here.)

The trailer starts with a dramatic situation. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has a man on the ground, hogtied, in the dead of night. He points a revolver at the unknown person’s head. In voiceover, John says,” God damn you for putting me in this situation. … Care to send me to heaven, before I park your sorry ass in hell.”

Elsewhere, we see Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) in a tense conversation with his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton). Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) gets an offer from the new Yellowstone antagonist, Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver). We also meet another new character, Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins, an environmental activist. While it’s unclear if Summer is friend or foe, but she is at least friendly enough at some point to be sitting in the Dutton ranch’s dining room.

Another highlight comes as John possibly comes face-to-face with the person who ordered the attacks on his family that left himself, Beth, Kaycee (Luke Grimes) and others at risk. The person is rounded up by Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), but their face isn’t shown and spoiled in the preview. Who could it be? Yellowstone fans will have to watch each Sunday night to find out.

You can watch Yellowstone live on Paramount Network via your cable provider or a service like FuboTV. Past seasons’ episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone’s upcoming spinoffs, such as 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will release on Paramount+.