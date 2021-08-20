'Yellowstone' Just Released a Season 4 Trailer and Fans Are Beyond Pumped

The Paramount Network finally announced a release date for season 4 of Yellowstone and released a teaser trailer, and fans were thrilled at this long-awaited announcement. The hit show will premiere Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, and the trailer gave an ominous sneak peek at what's to come for the Dutton family. Things aren't looking so good for John Dutton (Kevin Costner), whose life was left in the balance in the third season's finale.

In the 30-second teaser, Dutton can be seen in the aftermath of Season 3's shooting — walking alongside the road when he hears, "You're John Dutton aren't ya?" Turning around at his name, Dutton is shot before the camera cuts out, next showing the wounded character slumped against a car. "We're at war, you and me," a voice says as the clip ends.

This is not a drill! #YellowstoneTV season 4 premieres November 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/zhqZNZ3hSl — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 19, 2021

Fans, who have been clamoring for news about the fourth season, lost their minds at the brief glimpse of Costner. They sounded off in the tweet's replies, sharing their excitement about the upcoming season.