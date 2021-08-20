'Yellowstone' Just Released a Season 4 Trailer and Fans Are Beyond Pumped
The Paramount Network finally announced a release date for season 4 of Yellowstone and released a teaser trailer, and fans were thrilled at this long-awaited announcement. The hit show will premiere Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, and the trailer gave an ominous sneak peek at what's to come for the Dutton family. Things aren't looking so good for John Dutton (Kevin Costner), whose life was left in the balance in the third season's finale.
In the 30-second teaser, Dutton can be seen in the aftermath of Season 3's shooting — walking alongside the road when he hears, "You're John Dutton aren't ya?" Turning around at his name, Dutton is shot before the camera cuts out, next showing the wounded character slumped against a car. "We're at war, you and me," a voice says as the clip ends.
This is not a drill! #YellowstoneTV season 4 premieres November 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/zhqZNZ3hSl— Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 19, 2021
Fans, who have been clamoring for news about the fourth season, lost their minds at the brief glimpse of Costner. They sounded off in the tweet's replies, sharing their excitement about the upcoming season.
"WE. ARE. READY!!! I couldn’t be happier for this news," wrote one excited fan. "It’s about freaking time!!!!!! I’ve never wished for Winter to hurry up and get here. But this Texas Girl is ready for some Yellowstone!" tweeted another.
Me waiting for new season of Yellowstone to come out pic.twitter.com/7qBMR0hbMd— Dean Wilson (@DeanWilson15) August 16, 2021
"Finally! It’s still a long wait but I’ve come this far," joked another viewer.
Finally. An explanation for why the new season of Yellowstone isn’t out yet. pic.twitter.com/99dDhj7vgz— KO (@Kasey_0wen) August 13, 2021
Can’t wait!!! pic.twitter.com/nwW0pAdHOX— Monica (@nin373) August 19, 2021
"I just really can’t wait for the new season of Yellowstone," tweeted another excited fan.
.@Yellowstone returns November 7, 2021. That’s it, that’s the tweet. Carry on. #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone— Jason Nelson (@dragonwolftech) August 20, 2021
While some fans were still frustrated by having to wait, they were excited to at least have a set date. "Still a few months away, but we have a date now!!!!" wrote one fan.
August 20, 2021
"Incredible News!!!" tweeted one fan. "Can’t contain my excitement or anticipation for this day to arrive !!! I can only imagine the hell & fury that Rip will unleash seeking revenge !!! Hurry up Nov 7 & get here already!!!"
HEEL YEA !!! ABOUT TIME!!! #Yellowstone https://t.co/YeeBK71Bgv— jeff wynn (@wynn_jeff) August 20, 2021