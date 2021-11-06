‘Yellowstone’: Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Has Fans Nervous With ‘Alive or Dead’ Photo

Yellowstone fans’ long wait finally comes to an end on Sunday night, and the fates of several characters were left in limbo. One of those characters is fan-favorite Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. In the Season 3 finale, a bomb destroys Beth’s former office at Schwartz & Meyer. Was she inside? If she was inside, could she somehow survive?

Reilly is keeping mum, and she took the chance to tease her fans on Instagram ahead of the fourth season premiere on Nov. 7. Reilly shared a photo of a crow in the middle of a country road on Instagram and thanked her followers for their enduring fandom. “Sunday night … it’s finally here !!” she wrote. “Yellowstone season 4 . 2 hour Premiere … So is Beth Dutton alive or dead? It’s the question I have been asked the most for over a year … well you’re about to find out and it’s going to blow . your . mind . Thank you for your patience .”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reilly has been keeping mum about season 4, but in an interview with Screen Rant in February, she teased something “extravagant” during the upcoming slate of episodes. “Yeah, the end of season three is a big cliffhanger,” Reilly said. “I’m not allowed to really say too much about whether or not I’m part of season four. In fact, I’m not allowed to say anything. But what I can say is that season four has been shot, and that it’s wonderful what happens.

“I will say that. It’s really mind-blowing and big and extravagant, and Taylor Sheridan came back,” she continued. “He writes every script, and he directed a bunch of them again, so I know it’s bigger than ever. I think the seasons are just getting better, personally. And our audience is getting bigger as well. It’s become a real thing.”

Yellowstone Season 4 kicks off on Sunday with the first two episodes at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Sheridan’s prequel series 1883 will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Dec. 19. His other project, Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, will start on Paramount+ on Nov. 14. However, past episodes of Yellowstone are only available to stream on Peacock due to a previous licensing deal ViacomCBS struck with NBCUniversal.