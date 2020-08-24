'Yellowstone' Season Finale Cliffhanger Left Fans Impatient for Season 4 to Arrive
Yellowstone Season 3 may have just ended, but fans are already eager for Season 4 after that jaw-dropping and heartbreaking season finale. Airing Sunday night and wrapping up the 10-episode season, the season finale featured a major cliffhanger that is sure to remain on the minds of fans until the next season. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 10, "The World Is Purple."
After a season that continued with the struggles facing the Dutton Ranch and the Dutton family's struggle to maintain their land, the season came to a conclusion by leaving the fates of several characters in limbo. An act of kindness, which saw John Dutton pulling over to help a mom and her son replace a tire, ended with him being shot multiple times by an unknown assailant. Things weren't much better for his daughter, Beth, who received a package to her office that exploded. Meanwhile, the last fans saw of Kayce Dutton was him turning his desk over and hiding behind it as gunmen entered his office.
The number of lives hanging in the balance has proven too much for some fans to handle. As the season wrapped, many took to social media to beg for Season 4. Thankfully, Paramount Network has already renewed Yellowstone for a fourth season, meaning that fans are promised answers, though it remains unclear just how long they will have to wait. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying after that Season 3 cliffhanger.
@Yellowstone WOW!!!!!! The best show on TV. The last show was explosive, can’t wait for season 4!!!!!— Danny wilkin (@dsw11670) August 24, 2020
@Yellowstone mouth still open-WHAT an episode.....OH MY GOODNESS- loved it can't wait for season 4, who survives, who doesn't, revenge!— caren (@carenqthom) August 24, 2020
Oh my goodness Season 4 hurry up! Jamie you ungrateful piece of poo. Don't want to be in your shoes next season.— cindy peek (@cindypeek1) August 24, 2020
@yellowstone @colehauser What the what?!? 😳😳 I can NOT wait weeks for season 4! My nerves can’t take it!! Don’t take Rip’s girl!— Michelle Bateman (@blingy373) August 24, 2020
I hate the way Yellowstone ended but I’m ready for season 4 now— VALENTIN_M (@Valentin_M20) August 24, 2020
#YELLOWSTONE - killed me last night!!! I immediately watched it air again, right after it was over......UGH!!!! Let's go Season 4!!!!!— Keith Smith (@keithschmed) August 24, 2020
@Yellowstone How could you end the season like that? 😬😳😭 As if 2020 hasn't already tormented us enough! Where is season 4? #wecannotwait #Dutton pic.twitter.com/6VK8IeZZxf— Tracie Dutton (@Mrsrd888) August 24, 2020
The season finale is going to be like the year of who shot Jr Ewing. How long do we have till season 4— Shelly Lane (@ShellyDLane) August 24, 2020
The suspense is “killing” me! When does season 4 start!?!??— EDUB (@ewilli126) August 24, 2020
@Yellowstone better not make me wait a year until season 4 comes out— Jeffrey (@jeffrey_mershon) August 24, 2020
Wow what a wild ending to season 3 !!!! We need season 4 to start now!!!!— Tom Clary (@TomClary4) August 24, 2020
Wow!!! Did not expect that ending at all!! Season 4 better start real soon so I can see what happened to everyone! #Yellowstone— Tanowa (@tanowajean) August 24, 2020
Unrecoverable cliff-hanger. How am I supposed to make it to season 4 juggling all these chainsaws?— John Rogalski (@JRogo71) August 24, 2020
The end to season 3 is one of the best cliffhangers I can ever remember. Season 4 can't get here soon enough.— John Q. Hotsauce (@JohnHotsauce) August 24, 2020