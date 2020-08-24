'Yellowstone' Season Finale Cliffhanger Left Fans Impatient for Season 4 to Arrive

Yellowstone Season 3 may have just ended, but fans are already eager for Season 4 after that jaw-dropping and heartbreaking season finale. Airing Sunday night and wrapping up the 10-episode season, the season finale featured a major cliffhanger that is sure to remain on the minds of fans until the next season. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 10, "The World Is Purple."

After a season that continued with the struggles facing the Dutton Ranch and the Dutton family's struggle to maintain their land, the season came to a conclusion by leaving the fates of several characters in limbo. An act of kindness, which saw John Dutton pulling over to help a mom and her son replace a tire, ended with him being shot multiple times by an unknown assailant. Things weren't much better for his daughter, Beth, who received a package to her office that exploded. Meanwhile, the last fans saw of Kayce Dutton was him turning his desk over and hiding behind it as gunmen entered his office.

The number of lives hanging in the balance has proven too much for some fans to handle. As the season wrapped, many took to social media to beg for Season 4. Thankfully, Paramount Network has already renewed Yellowstone for a fourth season, meaning that fans are promised answers, though it remains unclear just how long they will have to wait. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying after that Season 3 cliffhanger.