'Yellowstone': Rip Carries out Vicious Murder in Season 1, Episode 2

Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler is no stranger to murder, and CBS will air one of his most ruthless murders on Sunday night. As the network broadcasts Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 2 ("Kill the Messenger"), Rip is shown taking out the local medical examiner in order to cover up evidence in the deaths of Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) and Robert Long (Jeremiah Bitsui). It's a brutal scene that will surely show first-time viewers that Rip means business.

The scene in question occurs at the end of the episode. Following the orders of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Rip heads to confront the medical examiner (Braden Lynch), who has refused to keep quiet on his findings in the shootout from Episode 1. Rip roughs him up a bit, and the medical examiner pleads for his life. Rip tries to justify what's about to happen by claiming that the medical examiner, a drug addict, actually wants to die anyway. He then sets up the room to stage a suicide, unhooking a gas line and making the victim place metal tools in a microwave.

Rip ensures that the only copy of the medical examiner's report will be destroyed in the ensuing fire, chokes out the victim, starts the microwave and leaves. It's one of many ruthless acts by Rip at the behest of John Dutton that Yellowstone viewers will witness as Season 1 goes on.

Elsewhere, John has had Lee's body cremated to further hide evidence. All signs point to the Duttons' coverup plan being successful.

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include: Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1944 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.