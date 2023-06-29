Kevin Costner Divorce Reveals 'Yellowstone' Star's Extravagant Expenses

Kevin Costner's divorce has revealed many new details about the Yellowstone star's life, including some of his extravagant expenses. Page Six reports that Cosnter's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed new court documents, detailing that the 68-year-old actor's income for 2022 was $19,517,064.32, before taxes due. According to the documents, this was accrued from his film and TV projects, as well as rentals and social security.

However, per the paperwork, Costner and his family's expenses last year reached $11,921,543.89, making his 2022 net income a little over $7.5 million. Page Six noted that a significant portion of Costner's spending went into his three homes. This includes a property in Santa Barbara, California; a house in Aspen, Colorado; and a third home simply titled "Beach House." Each of the properties required numerous expenses, which are presumed to be for upkeep. Among other costs, for example, the Santa Barbara County property required over $70,000 in gardening fees, over $20,000 for maintenance and repairs, and close to $200,00 in property taxes.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner last month, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences and asked for joint custody of their kids.

Costner later went on to allege that Baumgartner won't move out of their home, amid their split. The actor's legal team filed documents stating that, per the terms of their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner should have moved out within 30 days when she filed for divorce on May 1. However, the actor feels that she is using the situation to force him to give in to Baumgartner's "various financial demands," even though he claims to have already given her more than $1 million to find a new place to live, and has even offered more.

Per a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the cause of the divorce had a lot to do with Costner's work schedule, which has been very demanding and put a strain on the couple's relationship. The insider added that the actor "knew" his wife was "unhappy." Despite this fact, the divorce filing was said to be an unexpected "unpleasant surprise."

"Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home. During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her," the source said, later adding that one of Costner's newest projects was a major catalyst in their division. "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it." Horizon is a movie that Costner has been developing. Some reports have indicated that the passion project led to the actor pulling away more from his hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which has now been canceled.