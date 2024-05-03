Ginger Zee's Husband Addresses 'Attacks' on Her Character Amidst 'GMA' Reports

Ginger Zee's husband, Ben Aaron, is standing by his wife. In light of a recent report by the New York Post about Zee's "nasty" behind-the-scenes attitude and alleged role in former Good Morning America colleague Rob Marciano's firing, Aaron has indirectly addressed the rumors on social media by supporting his spouse.

"I've said it before, many times," his caption to a May 2 Instagram post with a photo of the couple began. The greatest honor I have in life is knowing you better and more personally than anyone on earth. I've seen you in times of struggle and success, exhaustion and elation. Every emotion one can fathom, I've seen you."

He added, "And what always amazes me, what consistently blows my mind, is that even at your absolute worst, you are still the best person I know. Even when you are beat down by the world or attacked by the spiteful, you maintain this poise.

"Being a strong female in a power position is difficult for the insecure but you keep going, accepting their flaws and preventing it from affecting you. No one dims your light, they can't, it's too powerful."

According to the Post, sources have told the publication that Marciano and Zee feuded secretly for years. A source claimed that the two have clashed ever since Marciano joined GMA in 2014. On the show, Marciano was known for his "hot temper," but Zee could also be "nasty," they said. "I think she brought out the worst in him. I'm not giving him a pass," the source said.

"It's sad because they are two people who are really into the science of the weather, unfortunately their personalities didn't work. "She treated him as a beta and she was the alpha," a media executive told the outlet.

According to sources, Zee and Marciano had difficulty working together because neither was very receptive to criticism. "Ginger is a know-it-all. If you say something she disagrees with, she references her Twitter followers, saying, 'You are wrong, my followers on Twitter loved it,'" the media executive said.

However, one source did land on Zee's side in the matter, refuting the preceding rumors. "Ginger is a collaborative, inclusive, and hard-working leader who is well respected by her colleagues and has never had a complaint about her working style," the source said, adding that any suggestion otherwise is "sexist" and that her and Marciano's schedules did not overlap at all.

Marciano was fired from GMA on Tuesday for alleged "anger management" issues. He was previously "banned" from the show's Time Square Studios after allegedly making a colleague feel uncomfortable.