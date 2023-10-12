Kevin Costner 'Begged' to Return to 'Yellowstone' for the Rest of Season 5, Report Claims

Yellowstone will be ending with Season 5, following series star Kevin Costner's exit from the hit Paramount Network series. However, it was recently reported that Costner "begged" to return to the show. According to Puck News, after Costner quit, his reps reached out to the network and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to find out if there was any way he could return. The outlet reported that Costner's reps were "basically begging" for the actor to be allowed to be allowed to come back to Yellowstone.

Puck says that Costner's reps indicated the actor had changed his mind about leaving and wanted to return for the rest of Season 5, and possibly even a sixth season. However, once Sheridan got on the phone with Costner to discuss terms, things soured. Among Costner's requests were more money, a shorter filming schedule, and the right to review, approve, and/or veto each script. Sheridan was said to not be open to these demands, so the potential deal fell through. TV Line previously reported that it has reached out to Costner's reps for comment but has not received a response at the time of this writing.

Over the summer, Sheridan opened up about the recent controversy surrounding the show, and even revealed that Costner has had some problems as for back as Season 2. In an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan offered his candid perspective on the show and its inevitable end. During the conversation, an "anonymous claim" came up, in which a source had claimed that Costner was unhappy with the direction of his character, John Dutton, and that Sheridan's reply was encouraging him to "stick to acting."

"I never had that conversation with Kevin," Sheridan told THR. "There was a time in season two when he was very upset and said the character wasn't going in the direction he wanted. I said, 'Kevin, you do remember that I told you this is essentially The Godfather on the largest ranch in Montana? Are you that surprised that the Godfather is killing people?' What he's clung to is [Dutton's] commitments to his family and way of life. Dutton's big failing is not evolving with the times – not finding different revenue streams [for the ranch]."

"Kevin felt season two was deviating from that, and I don't know that he was wrong," Sheridan added. "In season three, we steered back into it. And I recall him winning a Golden Globe last year for his performance, so I think it's working." Yellowstone will be back to conclude its fifth and final season, though no premiere date has been set.