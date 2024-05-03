The Banned 'Bluey' Episode Disney Doesn't Want You to See Is Now Free on YouTube

Parents now have one more episode of Bluey for their children to watch. On May 1, the popular Australian children's show made the banned Season 2 episode "Dad Baby" available to stream on the official Bluey YouTube page. The episode originally dropped in 2020 and released everywhere expect the United States, with "Dad Baby" ultimately never making it to Disney+.

In the seven-minute episode, which can be watched here, Bluey's little sister Bingo discovers a baby carrier that her parents Bandit and Chilli used to take her on walks. She and Bluey convince their father to wear the carrier, creating a new game: Dad Baby. Throughout the day, Bandit pretends he is pregnant, compete with cravings and aches, before giving "birth" to Bingo in an inflatable pool.

The episode aired as the 13th episode of Bluey Season 2 and the 65th episode in the series overall. While Bluey has been a massive hit across the globe, "Dad Baby" remained the only episode of the series not available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. A reason for the episode's exclusion was never given, though it likely had to do with the episode's content. Addressing the absence of "Dad Baby" in the U.S., creator Joe Brumm told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, "some of them, like 'Dad Baby' for instance, doesn't get shown in America. But what are you going to do, not make 'Dad Baby'? I love it."

"You've gotta be really careful in preschool. There are two categories [of things that won't fly]. There's things that are going to get a kid hurt, and I rarely have an argument for that. The other one is more about taste – it's what's appropriate and what's offensive," Brumm explained. "So, definitely lots of words have to get changed, and then behaviors and concepts get dulled down."

Originally debuting in Australia in 2018, Bluey has risen to become one of the most popular children's shows. The series is currently one of the top 10 most-streamed TV shows in the U.S. after it made its way to Disney+. The show has received numerous awards nominations, winning International Emmy Kids Awards, Logie Awards, Television Critics Association Awards, and more, and spawning a video game that released in November 2023. The series recently concluded its third season on April 14 with "The Sign," a 28-minute episode in which "Bluey, Bingo, Mum, Dad and all their family and friends are getting ready for the 'wedding event of the year', in an exciting special bursting with adventure, romance and – emergency toilet stops."