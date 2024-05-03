Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Weigh in on Rob Marciano's ABC Ousting

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are speaking out following Rob Marciano's exit from ABC News. The couple, who were fired from Good Morning America following an internal review after their relationship went public, opened up about the former ABC News and Good Morning America meteorologist's ousting on the latest episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J. Podcast, stating that "nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion."

At this time, no official reason for Marciano's exit has been given, but Puck's Dylan Byers, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported that the long-time TV figure was fired over alleged complaints regarding his behavior. The firing came a year after Marciano was temporarily taken off the air for "anger management issues," and amid unconfirmed reports there had been multiple complaints of his behavior. Addressing the news, Holmes and Robach defended Marciano's character, with Holmes stating, somebody had recently "reminded" the couple that "nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion."

"It's a tough situation," Robach added. "We have walked down that road and it's not an easy one ... And I think he might still be going through a divorce. So we know what it's like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life ... And we both have known Rob for a long time."

Holmes went on to describe Marciano as "one of the best guys I've ever seen in the field covering weather." He said that while he didn't "know all the details" behind his departure after 10 years, "whatever it is, we hate to see somebody who's been a friend and colleague for a long time end up in this place, this position to be talked about the way he's being talked about to some degree."

Robach went on to reflect on her own ousting, sharing that she and Holmes "do know what it's like to have those headlines, to be the subject of clickbait." She acknowledged that it's "a tough position for anyone to be going through, especially someone who is a father of two. I know how much he loves his kids. He talks about them all the time. So it's just tough to see those headlines almost, for the sake of his family, his kids, him, all of that. So our heart goes out to him. I do applaud all the work he has bravely done over the last decade or so, and we wish him the very best."

Marciano joined ABC in 2014, becoming ABC News' senior meteorologist. He has gone on to appear on both Good Morning America and World News Tonight over the past decade.