'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

It's been a long time coming, but the BAU is finally coming back very, very soon. Over a year after its first season finale, Paramount+ has announced that Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution will be premiering on Thursday, June 6. The first two episodes will be available to stream at launch, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays for the remainder of the 10-episode season.

Per Paramount+, the new season of Evolution "picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences."

Less than three years after Criminal Minds came to an end after 15 seasons on CBS, Paramount+ picked up revival, Evolution, which technically counts as Season 16. Original cast members Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster returned. The revival saw a season-long unsub that was responsible for a network of serial killers. Friday Night Lights alum Zach Gilford portrays said unsub Elias Voit, who will have much more to do next season. Now, with the mysterious Gold Star in play, there's no telling what will happen. Very little is known about Gold Star, but some key FBI agents know all about it, and so does Voit.

Something else that is known about Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is that Josh Stewart will not be returning as Will LaMontagne Jr. Despite being the center of a big storyline last season with his cancer scare, it seems it just wasn't enough to keep him on. How the series will address his absence is unknown, but it's possible that they won't have to and that he'll still be around, with JJ and the boys, just off-screen. But Criminal Minds has always been unpredictable, so you never know.

Meanwhile, fans are still holding out hope they'll see the return of Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid. The actor couldn't return last season due to scheduling conflicts but has expressed interest in coming back as Reid, but of course, it was all dependent on schedules. Daniel Henney was also absent last season as Matt Simmons, so hopefully, they will both be able to return at some point in the future. Viewers will just have to tune in to Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+ to see what happens.